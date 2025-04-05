Students party on in Hyde St

Cowboy hats were a popular choice for dressed-up students at the annual Hyde St party in North Dunedin.



Residents of the street's flats and nearly 4000 ticket holders were ready to party at the sold-out event today.

Students were also dressed up as pirates, sailors, fairies and medical staff.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Cowboy hats proved to be popular and face paint has been deployed to a significant extent, particularly for characters who opted for purple.

Characters range from Minions to animals and at least one person was dressed up to be several decades older than somebody requiring identification to purchase alcohol.

Free food and water is also on offer.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

University of Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson waved to students as he walked past flats and chatted with some party participants.

University of Otago Students' Association president Liam White opted for a mix of Crocodile Dundee and Australia Zoo for his outfit theme, complete with a pink floppy hat.

He hoped everyone would have a fun time while staying safe.