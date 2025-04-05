Ute found after crash detection device alerted

Photo: Getty Images

By Rachel Helyer Donaldson of RNZ

Fire and Emergency staff were called to a crash near Timaru after being notified by an automatic crash detection device.

A FENZ spokesperson said the original alert at 2.30am today gave no details, and emergency responders often received these alerts.

But when they arrived at the location in Taiko Rd, Cave, they found a ute had gone off road and was in a ditch.

Hato Hone St John and police also attended.

The patient was cut out of the car shortly before 4am and taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition.

Automatic crash detection was available on newer Apple iPhones and watches.

FENZ's website said the feature was designed to detect "severe" crashes. But because it works by detecting a sudden deceleration in speed, emergency services can be alerted for a number of other reasons.