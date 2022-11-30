Replica butchery ready for A&P

A replica vintage butchery is paying touching homage to its creator’s much-loved wife.

Milton abattoir owner Rex Spence conceived the idea of building a replica 1930s butchery about seven years ago, but was moved to get the project under way in 2020, following the death of his wife Joyce.

Two years later, the vision he shared with Joyce has come to fruition, and will be officially opened to the public during the Tokomairiro A&P Show on December 10.

Mr Spence (77) said the replica shop had been christened R & J’s Butchery in his wife’s honour.

"There’s a long history of prominent butchers here in the Bruce District, carried on today by Tiny Agnew and his team.

"Given we couldn’t really choose any one of those without risking offending others who’ve helped get the project off the ground, we chose to honour Joyce as she was a stalwart supporter of the idea from the outset."

He said the two-roomed replica building had cost about $70,000 to date, the majority of which he had funded personally, as it was a "passion project".

"But there’s no way we could have done it without so much help from locals in terms of discounted materials, volunteer skills and labour, and donations of time, artefacts and knowledge from the wider community."

The shop was identical to two frequented by Mr Spence during his childhood in Kaitangata.

Milton abattoir owner Rex Spence gets ready to share his new replica 1930s butchers shop, neighbouring the Tokomairiro A & P Showgrounds, with visitors to the show on December 10. Photo: Gregor Richardson

It would double as a new museum for the many butchery artefacts in his care, which had previously featured in a museum adjoining his South Kill abattoir on State Highway 1, just north of Milton.

"We’ve got some very curious things for people to see and enjoy here, and a lot of historic photos and materials to browse.

"For example we have a Walter’s Wheel, which was a repurposed bicycle wheel with ribbons hanging from it, attached to a small motor, which would act as a fly deterrent. I’m not quite sure how effective it was, but it’s a good example of people’s ingenuity back then."

The butchery sits on land behind the Tokomairiro A&P Showgrounds, owned by the South Otago Heritage Society.

Mr Spence said the society planned to add further buildings to create a heritage village visitor attraction.

This would take advantage of the neighbouring Clutha Gold cycleway extension from Lawrence to Waihola, which would be completed next year.

"I believe the fire brigade plans to build next door to house their vintage collection, then a blacksmiths. It could become quite the attraction."

In the meantime, Mr Spence was looking forward to greeting locals next weekend.

"It’s a shame Joyce can’t be here to see it brought to life. She would have been proud and pleased."

