DairyNZ science leadership team gets a refresh

Jenny Jago. Photo: supplied

DairyNZ has announced the appointment of Jenny Jago to a newly created leadership team role — science partnerships and impact adviser.

The move is part of a strategic refresh of the organisation’s science leadership.

"This new role reinforces our commitment to world-class science that delivers value to farmers," DairyNZ chief executive Campbell Parker said.

"Jenny’s appointment, alongside the recent addition of Dr David Burger as chief science and innovation officer, ensures we have strong leadership in place to navigate changes in the science system and foster impactful collaboration."

Dr Jago will be responsible for driving cross-sector partnerships, seeking external investment opportunities, overseeing the DairyNZ Independent Science Panel, and championing initiatives that connect research with on-farm outcomes.

The role also includes monitoring global extension and delivery trends to inform significant research and development.

Her appointment follows the transition of Bruce Thorrold, DairyNZ’s long-serving chief science adviser, who stepped down from the executive team at the end of August. Dr Thorrold will continue to support DairyNZ as a part-time strategic consultant.

"Bruce has made an enormous contribution to DairyNZ and the wider agricultural sector over many years," Mr Parker said.

"We are fortunate to continue drawing on his knowledge and expertise as he supports several key projects, including our low N/plantain and resilient dairy programmes, levy investment work, and key initiatives through NZ Animal Evaluation.

"These changes mark an exciting new chapter for DairyNZ’s science and innovation programme.

"With Jenny and David in complementary leadership roles, and Bruce continuing to contribute in a strategic capacity, we are well positioned to lead science that delivers real results for New Zealand dairy." — DairyNZ