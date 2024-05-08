New director to gain leadership experience

Jonathon Hoets

Mid Canterbury farmer Jonathon Hoets will get an insider’s view of the inner workings of DairyNZ’s governance in the boardroom.

The equity partner with wife Stacey in a 790-cow farm for the Rylib Group is the new associate director, a non-voting role appointed for one-year to gain leadership experience.

Chairman Jim van der Poel said Mr Hoets had shown a commitment to governance and was well involved in the dairy industry already.

He said the high standard of applicants showed the talent coming through of people wanting to commit to the future governance and leadership of the dairy sector.

The role provided the opportunity for people to be more exposed to governance, and supported the next generation of farmer leadership. At the same time, the board gained insights from ‘‘clever young people" coming in and contributing to discussions, he said.

"Jonathon will bring his unique set of individual skills, experience, outlook, and opinions which will help shape discussions and decision-making. This continues to be crucial as the sector navigates various challenges, and the board looks to deliver on the new DairyNZ strategy.”

So far, 13 farmers have been an associate director with DairyNZ since the initiative was introduced in 2013. Many of them have gone on to further leadership roles in dairying.

Mr Hoets’ appointment coincides with Margaret Devlin stepping down as an independent director as she relocates overseas.

Mr van der Poel said she had brought unique insights as an experienced director and the board wished her well for her next adventure.

"Margaret has made significant positive contribution to our boardroom discussions, supporting positive outcomes for the dairy sector."

DairyNZ is recruiting for a new independent director to fill the vacancy. DairyNZ levy payers will have the opportunity to approve of this appointment at the annual meeting in October.

