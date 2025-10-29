Ingka manages 30,000ha of forests

INGKA Investments is the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest retailer of Ikea home furnishings.

It invests across six strategic areas: forestland, renewable energy, real estate, circular, financial markets, and business acquisitions and venture investments.

Ingka manages more than 320,000ha of forestland in seven countries and has nearly 30,000ha in New Zealand, an investment of about $NZ616 million, representing roughly 12% of its global portfolio.

It grows forests from seedlings to mature stands and harvests timber. It does not trade carbon credits, offset emissions or manage land for carbon farming.

Some properties are registered in the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme to benchmark carbon storage and the company says that is primarily to preserve land value rather than to participate in carbon trading activities.

More than 6.5 million seedlings were planted last financial year (FY25). — Allied Media