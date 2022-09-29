NZ beef and lamb vending machine meals in China

Workers in Shanghai's busy business districts, will soon be able to opt for New Zealand beef and lamb meals, direct from a vending machine. Photo: Supplied / B+LNZ

Consumers will soon be able to buy ready-to-eat meals made with New Zealand beef and lamb from vending machines in Shanghai.

Major red meat exporters Beef + Lamb NZ, Alliance and Silver Fern Farms are piloting beef and lamb vending machines with meals ready for time-poor consumers.

Beef and Lamb spokesperson Michael Wan said the two Pure Box vending machines will be located in Shanghai's busy business districts, offering another food option for busy workers.

Wan said buyers would be able to choose from six meals that had been co-designed by Shanghai chef Jamie Pea. They fuse traditional Chinese ingredients and flavours with Western food trends to highlight the taste of New Zealand-produced beef and lamb.

The machines were one of a number of B+L NZ's initiatives to spark Chinese consumer demand, he said.

Beef and Lamb spokesperson Michael Wan said research showed Chinese consumers were seeking nutritious and healthy food, which the Pure Box vending machines could help supply. Photo: Supplied / B+LNZ

"The Chinese market is strategically important for New Zealand's red meat sector Our research shows a growing number of Chinese consumers are seeking nutritious and healthy food. The unique attributes of New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb can meet this need.

"We must also offer these consumers a range of eating options such as Pure Box, which are convenient to access and consume, in addition to supermarkets and dining in restaurants.

"We want more and more consumers in China to get to know and recognise the benefits of New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb through this Pure Box initiative and choose our grass-fed beef and lamb in the future."

Alliance Group general manager sales Shane Kingston said the pilot aimed to help generate interest and convert them to eating New Zealand beef and lamb.