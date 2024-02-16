Beetles busy on the farm

As PD was wandering through the 400m-long expo shed at Southern Field Days, he met Andrew Barber from Dung Beetle Innovations.

And there's nothing Barber doesn't know about beetle droppings!

Dung beetles can help clean up the environment and farmers are catching on to the benefits of using them on their land.

The company says the busy burrowing insects help to reduce the amount of flies and parasites (meaning less drenching for livestock), maximise foraging areas and minimise run-off into water catchments, streams and rivers.

Strap yourself in and have a gander at this.