Emerging technologies in spotlight at Innovation Day

The future shape of farming will be on show at the Southern AgriTech and Innovation Day at Waimumu tomorrow.

Thriving Southland, with support from the Gore and Waimumu Catchment Group, is hosting the free event at the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu, near Gore.

Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder said the event would feature a series of presentations and workshops focusing on sustainable practices and emerging technologies which were reshaping the future of farming, and unlocking new opportunities for growth and efficiency.

"The day promises to be a highlight of the agricultural calendar as it’s a chance for industry experts and innovators to showcase their latest advancements and engage directly with the farming community."

Speakers include AgriTech New Zealand chief executive Brendan O'Connell, EECA sector decarbonisation programme manager Insa Errey, Foundation for Arable Research chief executive Prof Alison Stewart, AgriZeroNZ head of strategy and engagement Ruth Leary, Prof Caroline Saunders, farmer and biotech pioneer Dr William Rolleston, and renowned biotechnologist and geneticist Dr Tony Connor.