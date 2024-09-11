Excellence in fencing recognised

Canterbury fencer Scott Heasley is presented the Level 4 Excellence Award by Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand president Phil Cornelius at the association’s industry awards. Photos: supplied

Canterbury fencer Scott Heasley has been singled out in industry awards for outstanding work off the field.

The Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand (FCANZ) handed out awards for the top emerging talent, trainee of the year, Level 4 excellence, legend, women of influence and industry contribution.

Mr Heasley from Heasley Fencing won the Level 4 Excellence Award, recognising the graduate of the NZQA National Certificate in Fencing Level 4 who displayed excellence across course work.

One graduate from each of the courses was nominated for the inaugural award.

Judges said he participated to a high level and made a significant contribution to group sessions, often leading discussions.

The willingness of the North Canterbury fencing and earthworks contractor to share his practical knowledge impressed them.

South Island fencer John "Noksee" Noakes (left) is presented with the inaugural Legends Award by Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand president Phil Cornelius at the association’s industry awards function.

"His submitted work constantly improved as he advanced through the programme, demonstrating his willingness to learn and implement knowledge gained."

Winning the Emerging Talent Award for under 25-year-olds in the industry was Murray Graham, of White Fencing in Clevedon.

Trainee of the Year winner Martin Tomars, of Whangarei, was recognised by tutors for his excellent knowledge and skills in fenceline installation while enrolling in an NZQA National Certificate in Fencing Level 3 course last year.

South Island fencer John "Noksee" Noakes won the inaugural Legends Award, in honour of individuals making a long-term contribution to FCANZ.

Geraldine High School Primary Industries Academy teacher Sarah Foley-Smith was presented with the first Industry Contribution award for helping students showing an interest in the fencing trade.

This award was created to acknowledge individuals going above and beyond to champion and support the fencing industry’s growth and development.

Geraldine High School’s Primary Industries Academy teacher Sarah Foley-Smith is presented the Industry Contribution award by Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand president Phil Cornelius at the association’s industry awards.

She organised the first Secondary Schools Fencing competition held at the National Fencing Field Day.

The Women of Influence award went to fencing contractor Debbie White for standing out in fencing, a traditionally male-dominated industry.

As well as being on the association’s board many times, she is a key member of the organising team for national fencing competitions.

FCANZ president Phil Cornelius said the standard of winners and finalists was at a high level.

"Being nominated and making it as a finalist is recognition of the high regard that these fencers and their work are held in. We look forward to seeing what they all achieve in the coming years."

