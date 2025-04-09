Former All Blacks doctor John Mayhew dies

Doctor John Mayhew during his time with the New Zealand Warriors in 2011. Photo: Getty Images

Dr John Mayhew (ONZM), All Black team medic for almost two decades, has died aged 69.

Mayhew's death was confirmed in a post from North Harbour Rugby, which said he "peacefully passed away this afternoon, surrounded by loved ones, following recent heart complications".

Mayhew's association with North Harbour Rugby began in 1985, serving as the union's doctor since its inception. In recognition of his invaluable contributions. He was honoured as a Life Member of NHRU in 2015.

Mayhew served as the All Blacks' team doctor from 1988 to 2004, attending 131 tests and over 200 matches including four World Cup campaigns. He was also involved with the Warriors after his time with the All Blacks came to an end.

His most high profile player that required medical advice was the late Jonah Lomu. The winger was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome in 1995 and Mayhew was one of the very few people aware of Lomu's chronic health issues from the very start. Mayhew became a close family friend and served as a pallbearer at Lomu's funeral in 2015.

Doctor John Mayhew (right) attends to All Blacks openside flanker Richie McCaw during the 2003 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against South Africa in Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images

In 2016, Mayhew was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to sports medicine, reflecting his significant contributions to the field.

In a statement, the North Harbour Rugby Union said that "Dr. Mayhew's legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of North Harbour Rugby and New Zealand's rugby history. His passion, dedication, and unwavering support have left an enduring impact that will be remembered by all who had the privilege to know him".