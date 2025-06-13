Mass, reliability in semifinal match-ups

And then there were four. Some key match-ups could determine the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals this weekend, Hayden Meikle draws some names out of a hat.

Caleb Clarke. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

14. Chay Fihaki v 11. Caleb Clarke

Hoskins Sotutu. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

One future All Black against one has-an-uncertain-future All Black? Possibly. Fihaki looks a fair bet to make his test debut this year after a brief spell as injury cover with the All Blacks last year. He is big enough and quick enough, but perhaps just needs to get involved more. Clarke finished 2024 as a firm first-choice on the left wing with the national team but has, like his team, been a little underwhelming in Super Rugby. A big performance in the semifinal is needed.

8. Christian Lio-Willie v 8. Hoskins Sotutu

Is there a better sight than two hard-charging No 8s throwing themselves at each other like angry bulls? Stand clear, everyone. Lio-Willie — how the Highlanders would love him back — has taken another step up this year and forms a cracking Crusaders loose forward trio with Tom Christie and Ethan Blackadder. Sotutu was the main man for the rampant Blues last year and has started to get back to some real form.

Damian McKenzie. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

10. Damian McKenzie v 10. Noah Lolesio

Any talk of key match-ups involving the Chiefs must always start with Mighty Mac. He plays well, the Chiefs win. Simple as that. Lolesio is an interesting character who can be as good as anyone on his day. He will want to shine at the crunch end, with an eye on playing for the Wallabies against the Lions.

6. Samipeni Finau v 6. Rob Valetini

Crunch. Finau hits hard, and leaves his mark. Can he be the answer for the All Blacks at No6 or does he not quite have the all-round game? Valetini is simply magnificent, and if there is to be an Australian team in the final, he might need to produce a barnstormer.