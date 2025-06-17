Savea to take Japan sabbatical

Moana Pasifika and All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea on the run against the Highlanders in Dunedin this year. Photo: Getty Images

Moana Pasifika are set to lose their inspirational leader for next season.

Ardie Savea has announced he will skip next year's Super Rugby campaign to take up a sabbatical in Japan.

The Moana Pasifika skipper will return 2027 after a one-year stint with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in 2026.

The 31-year-old is exercising a clause included in his contract with New Zealand Rugby when he re-signed last year.

"I have so much love for what we started with Moana this year so I'm looking forward to coming back in 2027," Savea said.

"It's hard to leave, even though it's only for one season, but I'll be supporting the team from afar and will stay involved behind the scenes. This year at Moana Pasifika was the happiest I've been in my career.

"On the other hand, Japan is a special place and I love the culture and the people. It's exciting to return to a club that has given me an opportunity to have beautiful experiences on and off the field."

Savea is returning to the Japanese club he played for in 2024 and will still be eligible for All Blacks Tests when he returns midway through 2026.

"Ardie obviously goes with our blessing," said Moana Pasifika head coach Fa'alogo Tana Umaga.

"These sabbaticals are part of the modern game and we have been preparing for this for some time. We will continue to build the momentum of our movement in 2026 and work hard to grow our game so that we will be even better when he gets back to us in 2027."

Moana finished just outside the top six in 2025, beating all but one New Zealand franchise.

Savea was influential in the side's rise, his effort in the win over the Blues described as the greatest individual performance in Super Rugby history.

After announcing the mass departure of 16 players, Moana Pasifika have since signed former All Black Ngani Laumape for next season.