Not just furrows and ploughs

Dave Allan (far left), of Hinds, keeps a close eye on his furrows as he competes in a ploughing match at Swannanoa on Saturday. PHOTOS: JOHN COSGROVE

Competitors vied for the straightest furrows during two days of ploughing competitions in North Canterbury.

The Oxford and the North Canterbury ploughing matches were held on alternate days earlier this month at Swannanoa.

Flynn Shore looks back over his furrows as he demonstrates his combination as one of the many displays at the ploughing display held at Swannanoa earlier this month.

They offered competitors a wide variety of challenging conditions.

Ploughmen and women competed in conventional, vintage, contemporary and horses ploughing sections at both events.

Paula Jordan, of Blenheim, keeps her 1951 Farmall tractor straight.

In the popular vintage section, Dave Allan of Hinds topped the scorecard on the first day, but John Stalker, also of Mid-Canterbury, led the way in the class on Sunday.

In the conventional section of the competition, Robert Casey came back from a tough day on the Saturday to win the class the next day from Tryphena Carter, of Riversdale, who had won it the day before.

Ploughing trainer Ken Readman, of Christchurch, guides Josh Rushton, of Methven, during the ploughing match at Swannanoa.

Woodbine Farm owners John and Sharon Chynoweth guided their team of Clydesdales to wins on both days, while in the contemporary class Keith Merrychurch squeaked in with a win over Robin Holmes on Saturday, but Tim Boag lined up good furrows to beat them the next day.

While the furrows were as straight as far as the eye could see, nearby lawn mowers raced around a short circuit and vintage tractors lined up as model aircraft buzzed the clear blue skies overhead at the Oxford ploughing match on Saturday.

Locals and visitors look over the furrows cut by Flynn Shore, one of the many displays at the ploughing display held at Swannanoa on Saturday.

Organisers of the two-day ploughing event decided to make Saturday a community affair as they seek ways to inspire the next generation of ploughing enthusiasts.

They invited the nearby Model Aero Club of Kaiapoi, the Canterbury Lawn Mower Racing club and local farming contractors and vintage tractor owners to showcase their clubs’ activities, while 15 tractors and two Clydesdale horse teams competed for honours at the ploughing match.

Cody Winter said it was an impressive way to start two days of ploughing competitions.

Peter Mehrtens, of Oxford, checks the straightness of his furrows.

The large number of visitors and families who came along to take part in the open day was impressive, he said.

"We are already planning for next year’s event to add some more fun and clubs to the display area."

