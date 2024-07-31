Not just furrows and ploughs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Oxford and the North Canterbury ploughing matches were held on alternate days earlier this month at Swannanoa.
Ploughmen and women competed in conventional, vintage, contemporary and horses ploughing sections at both events.
In the conventional section of the competition, Robert Casey came back from a tough day on the Saturday to win the class the next day from Tryphena Carter, of Riversdale, who had won it the day before.
While the furrows were as straight as far as the eye could see, nearby lawn mowers raced around a short circuit and vintage tractors lined up as model aircraft buzzed the clear blue skies overhead at the Oxford ploughing match on Saturday.
They invited the nearby Model Aero Club of Kaiapoi, the Canterbury Lawn Mower Racing club and local farming contractors and vintage tractor owners to showcase their clubs’ activities, while 15 tractors and two Clydesdale horse teams competed for honours at the ploughing match.
Cody Winter said it was an impressive way to start two days of ploughing competitions.
"We are already planning for next year’s event to add some more fun and clubs to the display area."