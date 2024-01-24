From woolhandling judge to competitor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After three years of judging woolhandling events Lucy Elers, of Mataura, won the junior wool-handling section at the Northern Southland Community Shears on Friday.
The event was held in the Selbie family woolshed at Five Rivers, near Lumsden.
Miss Elers said she started going to woolhandling competitions with her mother Tina and sister Maiden.
She started watching the wool-handling judges at the shows.
"I would get bored and just want to help out, so I jumped in the back with the judges."
Eventually, she did enough judging to qualify as a judge.
This season she decided to compete herself despite never planning to.
"Everyone else was doing it."
Now she had a taste for competing and would continue to "prove to myself what I can do".
Knowing what judges were looking for was a great help to her when she was competing, she said.
Miss Elers is the third generation of her family to be involved in the shearing industry in the South after her late grandfather Bill and grandmother Gloria started a shearing contracting business more than 40 years ago in the town.
"I was always in the shed as a little girl."
She has been working as a woolhandler for about six years since leaving Menzies College.
Initially, a shearing industry career had not been on her radar.
Forty-nine competitors took part in the woolhandling competition and 61 in the shearing.
Shears committee president Jamie Findlay said the competition went well.
Woolhandling entries were up on last year and shearing entries were on a par with other years.
“Overall we’re quite happy," Mr Findlay said.