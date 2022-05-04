Memorable mailboxes: 4 May

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Although the Memorable Mailboxes series was officially put to bed last week, we got a late submission from Fiona Anderson of a photo of a mailbox, near Waimatuku, that her father made — a red mailbox mounted on a rear axle of a Massey Ferguson 65 tractor.
The image was too good not to share. If you have any ideas for a new photo series, pitch them to shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz, or better still send a photo of an example of your idea. It can be anything which makes a southern farm unique.