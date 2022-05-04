Memorable mailboxes: 4 May

A red mailbox mounted on a back axle of a Massey Ferguson 65 tractor. PHOTO: FIONA ANDERSON

Although the Memorable Mailboxes series was officially put to bed last week, we got a late submission from Fiona Anderson of a photo of a mailbox, near Waimatuku, that her father made — a red mailbox mounted on a rear axle of a Massey Ferguson 65 tractor.

The image was too good not to share. If you have any ideas for a new photo series, pitch them to shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz, or better still send a photo of an example of your idea. It can be anything which makes a southern farm unique.