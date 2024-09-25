Patoa Farms gets behind Meat the Need cause

North Canterbury’s free-farm piggery Patoa Farms is the latest to join a farmer-led charity putting food on plates for food banks.

The family business will give a pig a week for Meat the Need to supply more meals to struggling families.

Meat the Need was co-founded by Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford and West Coast dairy farmer and teacher Siobhan O’Malley so farmers could give fresh meat to help feed vulnerable people in local communities.

Patoa’s weekly contribution has allowed the charity to expand its offering to pork meat, as well as supply more food banks in the region.

Patoa wholesale and procurement manager Jelle Edzes said providing pork to food banks via the charity would help relieve pressure on those needing help for a thriving community.

"One of Patoa’s core values is to be a blessing to its people and local community. Meat the Need fits the criteria for caring for those in need in our community and we were keen to see pork distributed alongside the other proteins Meat the Need makes available.”

Mr Edzes said he was proud of all those who had made the distribution possible from Patoa Farms, Harris Farms and Meat the Need.

Meat protein was essential to meet nutritional needs, he said.

Meat the Need manager Zellara Holden said the generous donation had an immediate effect, with the introduction of five new food banks.

She said the partnership showed the generosity and dedication of the farming community, which cared about feeding New Zealanders in need.

"It’s truly exciting to be able to introduce a new line of protein for those facing food insecurity in the North Canterbury region, especially when it’s grown straight in their backyard and donated from a local farmer."

Over the past four years meat and milk donations have grown to more than 110 food banks and community organisations with support from processors Silver Fern Farms, Miraka and Fonterra.