Hamilton man buys Campbell Park Estate

The baronial mansion at Campbell Park Estate was built for prominent landholder Robert Campbell in 1876. Photo: Allied Press files

Campbell Park Estate, with its 35-room limestone baronial mansion as the centrepiece, has been sold by liquidators for $3.2 million.

The Waitaki Valley property, which includes a self-contained village of 35 houses, has been bought by Hamilton man Stuart Foote, who was yet to finalise his plans for the site, Stuff reported.

In August last year, it was confirmed the property would be sold to pay off debts of former Mainzeal boss Richard Yan, who was adjudged bankrupt in May. That followed the appointment of the Official Assignee as liquidator of Richina Ltd, by special resolution of shareholders. Mr Yan was the sole shareholder of that company.

The most recent liquidators report said assets in situ that were in a saleable conditions had been sold. The liquidator had done extensive work with a contractor to get the property to a saleable condition and maintain that condition.

There had also been extensive work assisting the real estate agent, solicitor and contractor with inquiries and security issues at the property. The real estate listing said round-the-clock security had been placed on the property and trespass notices had been issued to individuals.

The homestead — the oldest of its kind in New Zealand — was designed in 1876 by Dunedin architectural firm Mason and Wales for prominent landholder Robert Campbell.

Campbell Park became a boys’ school in 1908. It closed in 1987, and the property has since had several owners.

The property is registered with Heritage New Zealand and has featured in films such as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The 79ha property also includes a collection of historic buildings, such as stables, an old jailhouse and a subterranean cave.

