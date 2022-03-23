Digging in

Kim White plants a flax during a Lower Aparima Catchment Group planting day on her property near Riverton. PHOTO: Supplied

About 25 people attended a Lower Aparima Catchment Group planting day at Kim and Corey White’s property near Riverton earlier this month.

Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder said the planting opportunity came about after the catchment group’s recent Stream Walk in the area.

About 40 native plants were put in the ground, complete with mats and protectors, to keep them ‘‘snug and safe’’, she said.

Oraka Aparima Runaka generously supplied the plants, she said.

At the event, Michael Tither, of The Plant Store, ran through the basics of planting native plants near waterways and how to get them to thrive.