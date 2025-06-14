Two vehicles crash through fence in Invercargill

Two vehicles have crashed through a fence in Invercargill this morning, leaving two people injured.

A police spokesman said at about 11.15am, emergency services were called to the crash on Ohara Street in Appleby, where two vehicles had crashed through a fence.

The incident happened between Bluff Highway and Conon St.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a tow is being arranged for the vehicles, the spokesman said.