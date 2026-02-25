Munro hailed as dedicated to community

Former Mackenzie district mayor Anne Munro sitting in her new position in the council chambers on 2022. PHOTO: BRIAR ALLEN

Former Mackenzie District mayor and farming leader Anne Munro is being remembered as a deep listener who contributed much to the community.

She stepped aside as mayor in early 2025 for cancer treatment and died at home on January 22, aged 67.

Mrs Munro was a farmer with her husband Philip near Fairlie, and served as a farmer director for central South Island on the Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) board between 2010-2016.

B+LNZ acknowledged her contribution to farming communities and the red meat sector.

Former chairman Mike Petersen said in a statement she always cared deeply about people and communities and was sensitive about how the outcomes of any big decisions would impact farmers, farming communities and staff.

He said she was passionate about farming and ensured every decision the board made was in the best interests of farmers within her region and nationally.

"She brought a very grounded farmer face to the table."

Former Mackenzie district mayor and farming leader Anne Munro. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Her sense of community was reinforced when, immediately after standing down from B+LNZ, she served as a councillor on the district council and was elected mayor, he said.

Former Central South Island Farmer Council chairman Bill Wright said she was engaged, selfless and dedicated as a director.

She loved serving farmers both as a B+LNZ director and councillor, he said.

He said she served with empathy and listened with respect to anyone who had an opinion when farmers were dealing with real challenges, including increased legislation.

She began as a councillor for the Mackenzie area in 2016 and was elected mayor in 2022, leading through the early stages of the Local Water Done Well reforms and the district plan review.

Her leadership was described by the district council as being calm, capable, and deeply community-minded.

"She valued collaboration, open-minded discussion, and respect in every conversation. She remained steadfastly true to her values and was never afraid to stand up for what she believed was right."

