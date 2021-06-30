Travelling a long and winding road

Katrina Hunter makes a daily 40km commute through the Danseys Pass to Ranfurly, five to six days a week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Danseys Pass road is not a journey for an anxious driver.

Joining the Waitaki district with the Maniototo, the road rattles along the riverbed flats of the Kyeburn Diggings.

Not long after the Danseys Pass Hotel, it begins its winding ascent into the Kakanui Ranges.

With loose gravel and blind corners cut into the side of schist bedrock, it pays not to look down. Those who take the journey often do so just for the adventure the road itself brings.

Winter months make the road often treacherous and sometimes impassable. With no cellphone coverage, authorities frequently make the call to close the road to the public. Only locals with a key are allowed to travel past the locked gate and do so at their own risk.

For Katrina Hunter, Danseys Pass is her home and she ventures along that road five to six days a week. And every second week she is joined by her children Abby (12) and Rhys (10).

Ms Hunter works fulltime at Maniototo Area School teaching year 7 and 8 pupils. She and partner Hamish Wilson moved to Mt Alexander Station in 2019.

“It was never an option to not teach when I moved out here. I am passionate about teaching. I have always had to commute a distance to work so it wasn’t a drastic change,” she said.

The 40km journey to Ranfurly takes Ms Hunter about 45 minutes.

“It’s only 9km from our house to the top of the pass and then it’s another 9km to the [Danseys Pass] pub. But it’s a pretty slow 18km, I guess you would say.

“I must admit the first time we went out to look at the farm, the road was a bit of an eye-opener, but I got used to it pretty quickly and I have become good at knowing where the tricky bits are.”

In the summer months, the gravel dust is Ms Hunter’s friend, giving her ample warning of vehicles coming her way. The perk of winter months, when she leaves and returns home in the dark, is being able to see oncoming lights up ahead.

“I am very familiar with the road, but I know, too, to never be complacent; most people driving this road don’t know the road at all and often they are trying to keep themselves safe by being well off the edge, which does sometimes make things a little trickier for me,” she said laughing.

While audacious motorists may think they are choosing a quiet back road “into the back of beyond”, Ms Hunter said Danseys Pass was often very busy.

“It’s the quickest route to get to the Waitaki Valley from the Maniototo, so we do get a lot of traffic.”

Despite the traffic, Ms Hunter had not had any near misses.

“The road conditions are probably my biggest threat. I probably prefer to drive through snow than ice. I just leave earlier and really take my time.

“I have had my fair share of flat tyres, though, I am pretty good at changing a tyre now,” she laughed.

The stunning ever-changing vistas the journey brought were “pretty cool” and her children often commented on the beautiful landscapes.

“We stop at the top of the pass sometimes and just take it in. It really is an amazing adventure.”

- By Alice Scott