Sharing the view with riders

Stephen and Michelle Holland. PHOTO: ALICE SCOTT

Farming the flats alongside the Taieri River up to the tops of the Rock and Pillar Range, Stephen and Michelle Holland have always felt the breathtaking views of their property should be shared with the public.

Last year their two adult children, Amy and James, and James’s fiance Tori, returned to the house after an "epic ride" on horses up to the tops. Their feedback was the kick-start Mrs Holland needed to launch a sideline business where horse owners could stay and ride on their farm and enjoy the experience for themselves.

The couple set about installing a marked track on the farm. They upgraded a stone hut located next to their woolshed and Mr Holland and his son-in-law Joey built a large hitching rail and some overnight horse pens. Mrs Holland created a website and a health and safety plan and the couple welcomed their first riding group on to their property last October.

The new business has generated a lot of interest from horse owners.

Stephen and Michelle Holland wanted to share the "epic" view from the tops of the Rock and Pillar Range with others. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"A lot of people are keen to get away from public land and the dangers that come with that, such as busy roads and wayward dogs, and many riders are just keen to get out of an arena," Mrs Holland said.

Opening the farm gates to the public was not for everyone, Mr Holland said, there was the added admin to have stock out of the way and as many gates open as possible, "but for us, the pros outweigh the cons", he said.

The couple get a lot of satisfaction seeing people enjoy their property.

Over the summer season they welcomed about 13 riding groups on to the property, some of which have been return customers.

"I had this vision that these people would want to be cantering around the farm, but everyone that has come on here is just looking for a slow-paced trek where they can enjoy the views and each other’s company."

Horse riders enjoy ascending the Rock and Pillar Range on Stephen and Michelle Holland’s Fairleigh Farm. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Having both flat paddocks along the Taieri River and tracks that can zigzag riders all the way to the top of the Rock and Pillar Range has meant their property appeals to many, depending on the level of riders and fitness of their horses.

As a youngster and into her early 20s, Mrs Holland has fond memories "flying around" Southland farmland on her ponies and hacks alongside her siblings, hunting with Eastern Southland. To her, the thrill of the open spaces on horseback is like nothing else.

"The expensive ponies, flash gear — all that doesn’t matter when you’re riding on farmland. Just being out there, getting amongst it, having fun on your horse or pony. To me that’s what it’s all about, and that’s what I love to see when people come and ride here," she said.

The couple are looking to tweak their operation for next season. Mrs Holland concedes the venture has taken her outside of her comfort zone when it comes to website design and marketing.

"I want to get a bit of traction on our social media, but that sort of thing is quite foreign to me, so it’s a matter of just working away at it; feel the fear and do it anyway," she said, laughing.