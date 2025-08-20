Regional finalist a first-time entrant

Carrick vineyard manager Damon Lovell, of Wānaka, will represent Otago at the Young Viticulturist of the Year competition next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Shawn McAvinue reports.

Winning the Otago regional heat of the Young Viticulturist of the Year competition was a surprise for Damon Lovell, as he only began working at the 24ha Carrick vineyard and winery about 10 months ago, after returning home from his OE.

It was the first time he had entered the competition.

To help judges decide a national winner, he needs to submit a report on past and future innovations in the winemaking industry and deliver a speech on how the industry has changed in Central Otago in the past 20 years and what it would look like in the next 20 years.

As he has lived in Central Otago for less than a year, he is interviewing experienced industry insiders in the region.

He said the competition was a great way to meet people and learn new skills.

Grape varieties on Carrick were about two-thirds pinot noir and the rest were a mix of chardonnay, pinot gris, pinot blanc and riesling.

Some old sauvignon blanc vines were recently pulled out.

Sauvignon blanc vines in Marlborough could produce more than 15 tonnes per hectare compared to about nine tonnes per hectare in Central Otago.

The sauvignon blanc vines in Carrick were producing fewer than four tonnes per hectare.

"It’s just not financially viable. We’re putting more money into it than we were getting out," he said.

A decision was pending on what variety of grape to plant in the area but it would likely be a premium pinot noir or chardonnay variety.

Chardonnay was the romantic decision but pinot noir was probably a better business decision.

"It’s a little bit more enticing, but there’s always room for a little bit of romance."

He was a big fan of pinot blanc wine due to it being smooth and easy to drink, a refreshing wine for summer drinking.

The variety was easy to grow, produced plenty of fruit and was not as disease-prone as some other varieties.

He believed aromatic white wines, such as pinot blanc, were becoming popular again.

"It looks like pinot blanc is on its way back, which I’d love to see."

Premium wine sales in restaurants had dropped due to the pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty but the market was improving.

An Australian wine buyer recently told him a rising trend across the Tasman was more people drinking wine in restaurants any day of the week.

"It looks like people are still into premiums, which is good."

Mr Lovell was born and raised in Taupiri, near Huntly in Waikato.

He wanted to be involved in the primary sector and enrolled to study a bachelor of viticulture and oenology at Lincoln University, despite never setting foot in a vineyard.

"I thought I’d have a crack."

During his studies, he got a summer internship working at Babich Wines in Marlborough.

After graduating, he worked as a vineyard operator on the 47ha organic block at Babich for 18 months.

He left Babich to go on his OE.

His working holiday in the United Kingdom included being a cellar hand in Surrey for three months and a sommelier, or wine waiter, at a Michelin star restaurant in Kensington, London.

He got the job despite having no experience in the hospitality industry.

The experience opened his eyes to the "pointy end" of the wine industry.

Some diners would spend £2000 ($NZ4530) on a bottle of wine.

Highlights of his travels included visiting French regions Bordeaux, Champagne and Provence.

The initial plan was to get a working holiday visa for France, but obtaining one was "real difficult" so he and his girlfriend changed their plan to work and live in the United Kingdom instead, which was an easier option to make happen.

A dream to work in France remains alive.

He was hopeful of taking part in an exchange programme between Central Otago and Burgundy from August next year.

Before returning home from his OE, he began looking for work in vineyards in Central Otago.

"I sent emails out to pretty much anyone that would listen."

Carrick responded about a supervisor role opening up, he said.

He had never worked in the South before, but he wanted to be near his girlfriend’s family, who live in Dunedin.

Another appeal of Central Otago was it being a great place to do outdoor activities, such as hunting and mountainbiking.

"I love Otago and it’s an honour to be managing Carrick. It’s a real cool spot."