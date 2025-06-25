'Top farmer' posthumously named Rural Hero

Mid Canterbury farmer Chris Allen was honoured posthumously as the Rural Hero winner at the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards. The award was presented to his wife Anne-Marie and children Natalie and Jono. PHOTO: FEDERATED FARMERS

The late Mid Canterbury farmer Chris Allen was posthumously named Rural Hero in a touching moment at the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

Mr Allen, 62, died after he was electrocuted while fixing a garage door last December, leaving a rural community paying tribute to his leadership and negotiating skills as a Federated Farmers board member for eight years.

In other highlights Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty sharefarmer chairwoman Bridie Virbickas was presented with the Emerging Leader Award at the annual awards ceremony in Christchurch.

More than 400 farmers and industry people attended the function, part of the two-day Primary Industries New Zealand (PINZ) Summit.

Mr Allen’s contribution to farming led supporters to say every farming family was in his debt for his years of championing rural causes.

Judges praised the collaborative nature, persistence and practicality of the Federated Farmers leader for his advocacy on freshwater, environmental and biodiversity issues.

"A top farmer in his own right, he led with humour and knowledge."

The late Chris Allen, with working dog Ace beside the irrigation lake he created on his farm near Ashburton. PHOTO: FEDERATED FARMERS

The judging panel described Ms Virbickas as making a strong mark in the dairy sector - managing 850 cows while leading beyond the farm gate.

As an elected sharefarmer leader, she supports fellow farmers in areas such as dispute resolution, and practical workshops.

She is also a founding trustee of AgRecovery, helping reduce farm waste nationwide, and leads on-farm restoration projects with schools and councils.

Southland farmer and NZ Pork chairman since 2019 Eric Roy was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries Award.

His production, leadership and political service to primary industries and rural communities spans nearly 60 years.

The six-term Member of Parliament has held roles with Federated Farmers, Pāmu, the Meat & Wool Board and other community and charity initiatives.

"Few can match his contribution - Eric Roy is a truly exceptional New Zealander," the judging panel said.

NZPork deputy chairman Jason Palmer said his decades of service to farming, rural communities and public life reflected a commitment to doing the right thing.

“He has provided invaluable leadership to NZPork during his time as chairman on our board, helping shape the future of sustainable pig farming in New Zealand. We’re really pleased to see that contribution recognised at a national level.”

A Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) project to help farmers get the most out of their combine harvesters won the Technology Innovation Award.

Workshops and follow-up one-on-one sessions resulted in improvements in harvest efficiency, productivity, sustainability and profitability.

Farmers reported increases in yields of between 20% and 50%.

FAR technology manager Chris Smith said the workshops showed the importance of growers measuring and monitoring potential grain and seed losses and fine-tuning settings.

“Growers have only one opportunity to harvest a crop. Once it is gone out the back of the harvester it is too late.”

The Team and Collaboration Award went to Fonterra, LIC, Ballance and Ravensdown for an open data sharing ecosystem, saving farmers an estimated 250,000 hours so far in administration.

Dr Robyn Dyne won the Primary Industries Champion Award for her research in nitrate leaching and emissions.

Food, Beverage and Fibre Producer Award winners Chia Sisters combines fruit and ingredients such as kawakawa and chia seeds in their health food drinks and were singled out for their commitment to sustainability and innovation.

PacificVet and co-founder Dr Kent Keitemeyer won the Guardianship and Conservation/Kaitiakitanga Award.