Upgrade to clean up field days site

Farmers can forget about contending with mud at the South Island Agricultural Field Days in Canterbury’s Kirwee after the upgrading of laneways since the 2023 event. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Farmers can expect easy walking around an improved site for the South Island Agricultural Field Days at Canterbury’s Kirwee in March.

That should prevent the mud holes left by a deluge when the event was last held at Kirwee, nearly two years ago.

The field days’ committee has made access to exhibitors’ sites easier by investing in more shingle laneways and added more shingle on existing laneways throughout the site.

Organisers have gone to extra effort to ensure more space is available and are urging companies intending to exhibit to get in sooner rather than later to secure sites.

Committee chairman Andrew Stewart said the shingling of more laneways would make a difference.

"So we’ve shingled one area at the top which is probably one of our muddiest lanes and we’ve also put probably a 10-metre wide shingle lane out to the carpark so we shouldn’t have as many issues in the carpark, with any luck."

He said they managed to get through the last event despite initial rain.

"We looked at all the patches that were worst affected and we were able to do a bit with them over the last 18 months so we’ve got that all tidied up. I’m still sure a few people said their best selling days were the Wednesday when it was p...ing down with rain, because the people there actually wanted something."

He said they were aiming for 650 exhibitors.

"We want as many as we can get, but that’s certainly what we’re looking for. At the moment we’ve got a fairly good chunk in and we have just started working on the allocations so we have a few weeks ahead of us for planning sites and where people are going."

Exhibitor registration had been streamlined to an online process with a site map so exhibitors choose where they want to be based and work out the size of the site they needed.

Mr Stewart said the rural economy had improved and was looking "pretty reasonable" as the dairy payout had lifted and some red meat prices were up.

Regular exhibitors had returned and new businesses had registered, he said.

"For us it’s about bringing all the farmers together and showing off the new technologies and our big emphasis is on the demonstrations. So it’s having the area to have companies demonstrate their heavy machines [such as] the mowers, rakes, choppers, balers.

"We’ve got a couple of guys with drones who are interested in coming and we are also looking at a tractor shoot-out and one of the digger schools are hoping to run their competition with us so we have a few new things hopefully coming on."

For many exhibitors, the event is a key part of their marketing and sales programme.

He said farmers were always keen to see the latest technology and future advances to see how they might fit into farming.

"It’s the one place where you get to see everything that is new and how things are coming along and a lot of companies do tend to bring things out at that time and where they launch these new parts."

Mr Stewart milks 450 cows year-round as a dairy farmer near North Canterbury’s Waikuku, alongside his brother, Nathan, who runs a contracting business for the family business.

The fourth-generation farmer remains on land which has been in the family for 100 years.

The Stewarts are both on the organising committee.

Andrew Stewart said committee members enjoyed being part of the field days and often worked in event sections matching their own area of interest.

Lochiel Trailers director Colin Hitchen said they made the long journey from Winton as the timing of the field days was good for them and farmers knew exactly how much spending money they had in March.

He said the past few years had been tough for the rural sector and they were looking forward to better times ahead.

"This is the time to get your name out there and keep it out there so when things come right you are already there."

Corey Burmester, manager of Christchurch tool retailer George Henry, said they had supported the field days almost since they had started because they generated sales during the event and often in follow up business.