Dog trials results

Results of the Macraes dog trials held on February 20 —
Long head: S Flett (Bruiser) 94 1, J Scott (Doug) 93.5 2, R Calder (Deke) 93 3, P McCarthy (Pete) 91.5 4, G Metherell (Note) 90.5 5. Intermediate and maiden: R Calder (Deke).
Short head and yard: R McKenzie (Ken) 98 1, I M Anderson (Ben) 96 2, R Calder (Hawk) 95 3, E Herbert (Charlie) 93 4, R Calder (Deke) 90 5. Intermediate: I M Anderson (Ben). Maiden: R Calder (Deke).
Zig-zag hunt: L Scott (Rip) 95.5 1, H Ross (Thor) 94.5 2, H Ross (Freya) 94 3, M O’Connell (Lloyd) 93.5 4, L Scott (Pearl) 93 5. Intermediate: L Scott (Rip). Maiden: M Marris (Tank) 88.
Straight hunt: L Scott (Pearl) 98 1, G Metherell (Stone) 97 2, J Wyatt (Donny) 96 3, Z Gilmore (Rex) 95.5 4, J Scott (Sue) 95 5. Intermediate: G Metherell (Stone). Maiden: J Wyatt (Marshall) 94.5.
Results of Strath Taieri dog trials held on February 21 and 22 —
Long head: I M Anderson (Jet) 97 1, E Herbert (Steele) 95 2, E Herbert (Heidi) 94 3, R McKenzie (Ken) 92.5 4, M Lucas (Kate) 91.5 5. Intermediate: G Lucas (Neddy) 89.5. Maiden: P Henwood (Jade) 88.5.
Short head and yard: M Lucas (Kate) 97 1, E Herbert (Steele) 92 2, P McCarthy (Meg) 91.5 3, D Adam (Ned) 91 4, P Henwood (Jade) 90 5. Intermediate and maiden: P Henwood (Jade).
Zig-zag hunt: T Rowland (Hank) 98.25 1, J Longley (Hulk) 98 2, M Lucas (Chook) 97.75 3, B Sparrow (Jerry) 97.5 4, B Tisdall (Gee) 97 5. Intermediate and maiden: T Rowland (Hank).
Straight hunt: R Calder (Angus) 97 1, L Bain (Charlie) 96 2, R Calder (Ned) 95 3, B Tisdall (Gee) 94 4, M Dodds (Harley) 93.5 5. Intermediate and maiden: S Keeling (Heath) 92.5.
Results of Waitaki dog trials held on February 23 and 24 —
Long head: I M Anderson (Jet) 96.5 1, J Caley (Ed) 96 2, P McCarthy (Meg) 94 3, N Hore (Frank) 92 4, T Bell (Bel) 91.5 5. Intermediate and maiden: M Abelen (Sid) 91.
Short head and yard: G Metherell (Will) 95 1, D Adams (Ned) 94 2, A Stewart (Ice) 93 3, R Calder (Hawk) 92.5 4, A Wettenhall (Dream Time) 91.5 5. Intermediate and maiden: I M Anderson (King) 90.
Zig-zag hunt: D Adams (Digger) 96.5 1, S Jamieson (Gary) 96 2, S Kerr (Charge) 95.5 3, M Bloxham (Flood) 95 4, M Clark (Bert) 94.5 5. Intermediate and maiden: M Clark (Bert).
Straight hunt: S Jamieson (Gary) 96.5 1, H Foster (Digger) 96 2, R Calder (Ned) 95 3, S Kerr (Charge) 94.5 4, T Bell (Brew) 94 5. Intermediate: H Foster (Digger). Maiden: B Westgarth (Troy) 90.