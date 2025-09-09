'Case not closed': Police hunting for Tom Phillips' accomplices

Police say the Tom Phillips case isn't closed despite his death yesterday, and they will look for any accomplices who may have given him weapons.

Phillips and his children - Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9 - had been missing for almost four years until yesterday, when Phillips was shot dead by police and the three children found safe.

One was with Phillips when he was shot, which happened after he shot and seriously injured a police officer. The other two were found at a campsite late yesterday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and Police Minister Mark Mitchell visited the injured officer at Waikato Hospital today, and Chambers told reporters outside there was "still work to do" in the case.

He said police were trying to understand who, if anybody, had been assisting Phillips while he was a fugitive.

In a media update this afternoon Chambers said he was proud of the work his colleagues did dealing with a "volatile" situation.

Appearing at the press conference are (from left) Warwick Morehu from Oranga Tamariki, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo: RNZ

He said police worked tirelessly for four years on the investigation, and "it is very fortunate we were not dealing with the loss of a police officer".

He also acknowledged the loss felt by the Phillips family.

Mitchell told reporters Phillips had "quite literally put his children in harm's way".

He said there had been a big human cost to the incident, but there was a "huge relief" that the children were now back and safe in Oranga Tamariki care.

Oranga Tamariki spokesman Warwick Morehu said the children were settled and "doing well under the circumstances".

He said a dedicated team were prepped and ready to meet whatever needs the children had.

Chambers earlier said police found a stash of guns at the campsite, which prompted questions about where Phillips got them.

This is where two of Tom Phillips' children were found yesterday - a bush campsite 2km from the scene of their father's death. There were two quad bikes with blankets draped over them, parked among the trees. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

He also said he had no doubt Phillips had been motivated to kill the officer he injured yesterday.

"Fortunately, other colleagues of ours were there and were able to deal with that immediately.

"I'm very, very grateful that the work we have done over the last four years resulted in the safe recovery of the children, that was always one of our goals.

"The other goal was, of course, that we arrest Mr Phillips. Unfortunately the way that unfolded yesterday morning had a tragic outcome, but my staff are trained to deal with these situations and they did everything I would expect them to do."