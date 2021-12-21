Christmas comes early for Aranui Bike Fixup group

Steven Muir. Photo: Star Media

A group that repairs and restores bikes for a Christchurch community has received a “pretty nice Christmas present”.

The Aranui Bike Fixup project will receive $10,000 of funding from Christchurch City Council for taking community action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and live more sustainably.

The project’s founder Steven Muir said they had six bikes stolen last month from one of their bike library trailers, so the funding will help to buy parts for bikes that got donated as replacements.

The group also has a youth worker lined up, and Muir said having funding in place will help.

“A lot of the kids don’t have much to do, so getting them out in the weekends and getting them active is good for their health,” he said.

“We really want to expand in that area and get kids out using bikes so that will be a big part of where the funding will go towards.”

Steven Muir helps a young cyclist learn how fix their bike. Photo: Star Media

Muir said being able to keep doing the workshops every Thursday and fixing up the hundreds of bikes they work on every year was great.

He said they are lacking in volunteers to help fix the bikes and mentor the kids, so that was an area they hoped to expand.

The money will come from the sustainability fund, set up by the council to encourage community, school, social enterprise or business projects that help meet the city’s climate change goals.