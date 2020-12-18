Rockfall prompts closure of cave entrance on Sumner beach

Tuawera Cave Rock on Sumner Beach. Photo: Newsline

The entrance to a well-known cave on Sumner beach in Christchurch has been closed because of the risk of rockfall.

Christchurch City Council regional parks manager Kay Holder said the council recently noticed some rockfall around the smaller, northern entrance of Cave Rock, so for safety reasons it has closed off that access point.

"We are putting fences and signs up to stop people gaining access to the cave through that opening," Holder said.

"However, people can still get into the cave through the main entrances.

"If you are entering the cave, please move through quickly and don’t linger.

"Cave Rock is a natural rock formation that is naturally weathering which means we can’t completely eliminate the risk of rockfalls," Holder said.

Cave Rock and the historic signal that sits atop it were both significantly damaged in the earthquakes. Geotechnical work was subsequently done on Cave Rock to reduce the rockfall risk.

Holder said more geotechnical work will be carried out to determine the cause of the recent rockfalls at the northern entrance and to come up with a long-term strategy.

“The fencing will remain in place until that work is completed."

The council is also warning people not to try and clamber up Rapanui Shag Rock.

“Rapanui Shag Rock is subject to rock movement with natural weathering and shouldn’t be climbed on," Holder said.