Bigger, better, brighter Glow in the Park at domain

Glow in the Park at Tinwald Domain last year was attended by thousands of people. PHOTO: FILE

Visitors to Glow in the Park 2024 at Ashburton Domain can expect bigger and brighter attractions at the three-day event.

It starts on Friday and runs until Sunday from 5.30-9.30pm each day.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring a big appetite. About 20 food trucks will be selling a variety of dishes.

Ashburton District Council compliance and development group manager Jane Donaldson said the original event in late 2021 was set to be held at the Ashburton Domain, but was postponed because of Covid.

It was moved to Tinwald, where numbers were easier to control.

"But now we are back at the Ashburton Domain, which will be celebrating its 160th birthday and this will be the perfect event to celebrate," Donaldson said.

More than 17,000 turned out to support Glow in the Park over two days at Tinwald Domain and the Plains Historical complex. Rain on the third day saw the event cancelled. Photo: File image

Asian cuisine, along with Mexican, Spanish, Indian and American barbecue food, and fried favourites like hot chips and donuts, will be available.

Donaldson said feedback from visitors at last year’s Glow in the Park was that more food offerings were wanted.

“Last year our visitor numbers exploded, so we’ve listened and organised more food trucks.

“They’ll all be clustered in the central car park and there’ll be tables and chairs so people can sit and enjoy something to eat before or after they set out on the trail of light.’’

Onsite parking will only be available for those with mobility issues, on the old netball courts at the corner of Elizabeth and Grigg Sts. Visitors will be able to park on surrounding streets.

There will also be a low sensory session on Sunday, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, where people numbers and noise will be reduced.

The light installation route will be wheelchair accessible and a special low sensory session will be held on Sunday evening. Find out more at www.glowinthepark.nz.

Dates and times:

Friday 31 May: 5.30pm - 9pm

Saturday 1 June: 5.30pm - 9pm

Sunday 2 June: 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Low sensory session (lower noise levels, less people)

Sunday 2 June: 5.30pm - 9pm - General admittance