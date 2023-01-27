Muscle car madness parade

Hundreds of custom V8s and sports cars, vintage and veteran cars paraded through Rangiora and Kaiapoi on Thursday evening.

The one and a half hour long procession of cars was held in front of hundreds of spectators who lined the streets to watch the show.

It was the first organised event of the Trillo Metals Muscle Car Madness event being held in Rangiora over the weekend of January 28 and 29.

Spectators were treated to a wide variety of custom and original cars.

Hand built hot rods and modern American sports cars from around the country were among the hundreds which took part, winding their way down and back again through the main streets of Rangiora and Kaiapoi.

The Trillo Metals Muscle Car Madness is being held at the Rangiora Showgrounds and is open from 9am each day.

Organisers are expecting up to 2000 cars on display.

On Friday the cars will be taking part in a fun run out into the Waimakariri District and through the Ashley Gorge.