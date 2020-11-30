Region takes on a Christmas flavour

Trees on show at the Waimakariri District Council service centre foyer in Rangiora. Photo: Supplied

Christmas trees and all the trimmings are adding festive cheer outside the Rangiora service centre and the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre.

The Waimakariri District Council is doing its bit to raise Christmas spirits after a challenging year, with a large Christmas tree installed outside the Rangiora service centre last week.

Kaiapoi’s contribution was delayed until Saturday to avoid disruption to weekday traffic.

Christmas flags are also going up in Rangiora, Kaiapoi and Oxford, while little Christmas trees have been put up on the Williams Street bridge in Kaiapoi.

Summer flags that usually go up in early January will arrive a little later than usual as a new flag system is being introduced, and the changeover has caused a short delay.

The ever-popular North Canterbury News Christmas Tree Festival will relocate to the Rangiora Town Hall this year, where up to 40 trees will be on display throughout the ground floor from December 5 to 18.

Tree viewing is between 10am and 6pm each day. Entry is by gold coin donation and all proceeds will go to the Order of St John and the North Canterbury Rural Support Trust.