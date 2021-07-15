Freight truck removed from state highway, driver unharmed

Repairs were being made to the Morven Hill Bridge and SH8 was down to one lane under Stop/Go traffic management for part of the day. Photo: Marjorie Cook

A truck driver has escaped unharmed after the freight truck they were driving jack-knifed on black ice in the Lindis Pass.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the Morven Bridge between Omarama and Tarras before 5am on Thursday.

NZTA has warned drivers to beware of black ice in shaded areas.

The section of road (SH8) is open to one-lane traffic for bridge repairs at the scene.

Heavy machinery was used to clear the truck.

Bridge repairs were underway for a temporary barrier replacement with delays expected and drivers to take care when passing the scene.

At about 11.30am, the road was reopened under Stop/Go traffic management.

"Delays can be expected and take extra care passing the scene," a spokesperson said.

Emergency services have been busy with several crashes caused by treacherous, road conditions due to black ice this morning.

Road users in parts of the South, including Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Wanaka and Twizel, are warned to watch out for black ice after overnight rain and cold temperatures in these areas.

Meanwhile, just before 7am, another car was involved in a crash after it rolled on the Luggate-Tarras Rd (SH8A), near the Red Bridge, he said.

There have been several reports of crashes in the Wanaka and Twizel area since 6am, he said.

"We want people to be very careful out there."

Morven Bridge crash scene. Photo: Supplied

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said early this morning that ice had been forming on numerous roads.

He said this was extremely hard to spot, and although contractors were gritting roads there may be some areas that were still hazardous.

"Roads will be dangerous, so first and foremost, please adjust your speeds today and drive with extra caution."

There was black ice on Malaghans Rd, in the Dalefield area, in the Cardrona Valley and up on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka.

it was also icy between Queenstown and Arthurs Point, so road users would need to be extra cautious when driving over bridge decks or through shady spots.

"Slow down, take it easy, give yourselves some extra time today and increase your following distances."

In Central Otago, black ice was also forming on roads in Alexandra and Clyde.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times