Former Kiwi TV star tells Harry, Meghan to 'shut up' after convo leak

Former Kiwi television personality Phillip Schofield has suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should "shut up" following a private conversation leak.

US TV host Gayle King revealed details of Harry's conversation with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles following the couple's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Gayle, a friend of Markle, spoke about the couple's first talks with the royals following the interview, saying "those conversations were not productive".

Now, Schofield has come out against Harry and Meghan and the leaks, suggesting they should "shut up".

After first listening to Gayle's segment on CBS, Schofield said: "Either that is the most indiscreet friend on the planet or she has been told by them that she can go on American TV and brief against the royal family and the British press once more.

"It can only be one of two ways."

Schofield stated that in his opinion, it is time for Meghan and Harry to "stop now".

"The thing is that there's been an enormous amount of sympathy over the race issue, over the mental health issue, an enormous amount of sympathy, but looking at the polls that are being had at the moment, that sympathy seems to be ebbing away quite quickly," he said.

"Isn't there, Gyles, this feeling that, you know you've made your point, essentially shut up now, and get on with your quiet American life? You've stabbed a knife to the heart of the monarchy, obviously there were some things that they felt needed to be highlighted, fair enough, but stop now."

Schofield was joined by fellow presenter Beverly Turner, who said Meghan "has a track record of doing this, of talking to friends".

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said he's more likely to run for president again in 2024 if Meghan Markle does too.

The former US president said he'd have a "stronger feeling towards running" for re-election if Meghan was to launch a bit to become America's first ever female president.

He said he's "not a fan" of the 39-year-old former Suits actress and has leapt to the defence of the royal family, saying the Queen is a "tremendous person".

"Well I hope that happens because if that happened I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running.

"I'm not a fan of hers. I think that what she talks about the royal family and the Queen, and I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan."