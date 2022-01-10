Full House star Bob Saget, 65, found dead in Orlando hotel room

US actor Bob Saget, best known for starring in the sitcom Full House (pictured here in 1992), has died suddenly aged 65. Photo: Getty Images

US actor Bob Saget, best known for starring on the beloved sitcom Full House, has died suddenly aged 65.

Saget, who played Danny Tanner in the ABC show, was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, local time.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing he was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no signs of foul play.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read.

Details surrounding his death are currently unclear.

Saget, a Grammy-nominated veteran stand-up comedian and TV host, was in the middle of a tour across the US, and performed a show yesterday in Jacksonville.

Saget took to Twitter to say the show - which turned out to be his last - was a success.

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this sh*t," he wrote.

He elaborated on his Instagram page, urging fans to check out his 2022 tour dates.

"I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A'ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29. And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022. Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this sh*t. Peace out," he wrote.

The tour was supposed to continue until May.

Saget has featured in a host of television shows over the years, starring in Quantum Leap, Entourage, Law & Order, Fuller House, and was the narrator for Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014.

In his personal life, Saget was married to Chicago journalist Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

The 42-year-old reporter previously poked fun at how they met during a TikTok video, admitting he "slid" into her DMs on Instagram a few years ago.

"I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself. So he saw my Instagram and he's like, 'Oh, it's not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting'," Rizzo said last year.

"He said, 'Hey, want to come to a show of mine and then go out for some burgers and lobsters. And then I was like, 'Okay, we could be friends'.

"And then I was like, 'Oh no, I kind of like him.' And then we got married. And now it's been five years, and, yes, our house is very clean. And, no, being married to a comedian does not mean everything is always funny."

Saget has three adult children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, whom he was married to for 15 years before their divorce in 1997.