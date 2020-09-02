Op shopping expo to go ahead in central library on Friday

Young designers founded the ‘rescued fashion’ brand Paisley Street. Photo: New Zealand Red Cross

A "one-of-a-kind joint op shopping expo" will be held in Christchurch on Friday.

Students from Ara Institute of Canterbury, in collaboration with the New Zealand Red Cross, will be holding the Retooled expo at the TSB Event Space in Tūranga Library from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The event has been described as "a celebration of the unlimited potential of shopping second-hand".

It will include upcycling workshops, classic clothes swap, bad art auction and a pop-up shop of op shopping gems.

Retooled will also feature upcycled products made by design students using items from Red Cross Shops that are due to be sent to landfill.

One of the upcycled art pieces to be auctioned at Retooled. Photo: New Zealand Red Cross

Some of the young designers, who founded ‘rescued fashion’ brand Paisley Street, will be putting some of their upcycled creations on sale, with all proceeds donated to the New Zealand Red Cross.

"Our Red Cross Shops receive heaps of wonderful donated items from generous donors across the country, but we must admit that not all donated items make their way to our racks or shelves, because some are not in a sellable condition," said Talei Kitchingman, New Zealand Red Cross national retail manager.

“With the help of these inspiring students, some of these items are given a second chance in life through these young people’s impressive recycling and upcycling skills.".

Retooled will go ahead under the current level 2 restrictions, but physical distancing and contact tracing is in place.

Tickets are available from $15 at redcross.org.nz/retooled.