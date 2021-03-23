'Strident works of protest': Ralph Hotere exhibition comes to Christchurch Art Gallery

Ralph Hotere. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Work from one of New Zealand’s most significant artists will go on display at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū this weekend.

The Ralph Hotere: Ātete (to resist) exhibition will bring together work from collections across the country and will be the first major survey exhibition of Hotere’s works in 20 years, said Christchurch Art Gallery director Blair Jackson.

The exhibition has been co-curated by Christchurch Art Gallery and the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Jackson said the exhibition has been a huge project to bring together.

"Hotere’s art is enormously significant in Aotearoa, particularly now in these politically charged days.

"It’s been more than 20 years since the last survey of his work, and we’re pleased to be able to show so many of these important and deeply meaningful works to a new generation," Jackson said.

"The show charts Hotere’s journey throughout Aotearoa and the world, and is a reflection of his experiences, identify, concerns and politics.

"It includes formative abstraction, strident works of protest, and landmark works such as Black Phoenix and Godwit/Kuaka."

The exhibition has already been on display in Dunedin - where Hotere lived for many years - with visitors to Ātete sharing their own memories of the places, moments and issues that feature in his work.

"I’m sure it will have the same effect on those that visit here in Ōtautahi," Jackson said.

Ralph Hotere: Ātete (to resist) opens at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū on March 27 and runs until July 25. Entry is free.