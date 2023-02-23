The South Today Tuesday February 21

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday February 21, 2023.

Top Stories: Police warn Dunedin students to 'party safe'.. as first years mingle at the University's tent city; The Dunedin City Council prepares a high tech upgrade to parking meters, ultimately going paperless in the city; and some Southlanders looking for love danced the night away dressed to the nines at a special 1920s ballroom-themed event.



