Ardie Savea signed by Moana Pasifika though to 2027

Ardie Savea of the All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

In a bombshell move, Moana Pasifika has announced the major signing of All Blacks Vice-Captain and 2023 World Rugby Player of the Year, Ardie Savea through to 2027.

Savea has played in 84 matches for the All Blacks, and captained the side at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and in their historic 100th test against the Springboks in 2021.

In 2013 Savea made his Super Rugby debut for the Hurricanes and was named captain in 2021.

Coming out of Wellington's Rongotai College, he also led their First XV and was head boy.

Savea joins his brother and former All Black, Julian Savea, at Moana Pasifika, after a season playing for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in the Japan Rugby League One Competition.

The 30-year-old forward is a trailblazer in world rugby, a ferocious ball-carrier with athleticism and drive, bringing leadership and a wealth of experience.

Savea expressed his gratitude to his former club and his excitement for the new journey ahead.

"I've got massive respect for my Hurricanes family and I loved serving them for 11 years.

"But I think it's the right time for a change and I spent a lot of quiet time with my family thinking about things before making this decision.

"To have this team show the love and support they have for me and my family is special. Knowing that, regardless of anything that might happen, they will look after me and my family - I think that means a lot."

Hailing from the Samoan Villages of Siumu, Luatuanu'u, and Falesiu Uta, Savea is very proud of his heritage and sees the signing as an opportunity to pay homage to his roots.

"It will be huge to give back to my heritage and my culture in such a meaningful way. My brother Julian has told me that this team was made for us so I can't wait to get started."

Moana Pasifika Head Coach Fa'alogo Tana Umaga said he s excited to see Savea bring his experience and influence to the team.

"Ardie has had a remarkable rugby career so far, excelling both in New Zealand and on the international stage.

"His signing with us speaks to his commitment to his Pacific heritage and a dedication to nurturing the next generation of Pacific players.

"He brings invaluable skills both on and off the field and as a leader and role model, he is highly respected by his peers and adored by fans.

"As a seasoned and esteemed player, we look forward to the positive impact he will have on the team's dynamic and success and are very excited to welcome him aboard the Moana Pasifika vaka."

As well as championing the Pacific community, Savea uses his personal platform for good through his charity work, and as a mental health advocate, with a passion for fashion and faith which saw him launch his own clothing brand in 2017.

Savea's signing bolsters Moana Pasifika's mission which it says is to inspire Pacific people to reach their full potential.

"I know that I'm going to an environment where I am going to learn and grow in areas that I may not have even considered. It will be challenging and rewarding which is really exciting, but above all I'm really keen to serve and help grow the legacy of Moana Pasifika," Savea said.