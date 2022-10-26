Crusaders squad to challenge for 2023 Super Rugby title named

The 2023 Crusaders squad. Image: Crusaders

A returning Crusader, a local boy done good, and a few fresh out-of-towners have made the Crusaders squad for 2023.

The 38-strong playing group, made up of familiar faces and some brand-new talent, will assemble at Rugby Park in Christchurch in early December, all set for their first fixture on February 24 at Orangetheory Stadium.

The big news for Canterbury fans is the awarding of a full contract to hooker George Bell. The 20-year-old, who will turn 21 less than a month before the Crusaders first game, has been on the road to Super Rugby selection since joining the Crusaders Academy. His performances for Canterbury in the NPC in 2022 impressed selectors and fans.

Equally promising first-five Taha Kemara who has plied his trade so far with Waikato in the NPC. The 19-year-old has been on the Crusaders radar for some time and his move south brings depth and youth to the squad.

Macca Springer in action for the Mako. Photo: Getty Images

Tasman Makos star Macca Springer has also been awarded his first Super Rugby contract with the Crusaders. The 19-year-old outside back spent some of 2022 as a development player with the Crusaders and is part of the academy.

Willi Heinz, who spent time in Canterbury from 2010-2015, will be back in 2023 as half back. He shot over to England to play for Gloucester and the Worcester Warriors before earning a birth-rite spot in the England national team in 2019 and winning 19 caps at international level - including facing the All Blacks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Samoan international and former Blues player Melani Nanai returns to home soil for a stint as outside back with the Crusaders after spending the last few seasons with the Worcester Warriors in the UK. Keen watchers will remember his 64 caps for the Blues between 2015-2019.

Wellingtonian Pepesana Patafilo joins the red and black after making his Super Rugby debut with the Hurricanes in 2021. The outside back made four appearances for the Samoa U20 side in 2015, and impressed with his foot work and speed on Wellington’s way to their first NPC title in 22 years.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson was feeling confident ahead of the season kicking off in February.

“We have a good balanced squad this year, with some seasoned veterans and an incredibly hard-working new crew of Crusaders,” Robertson said.

“I’m proud of the group we’ve put together this season, and I know they’re all ready and excited to represent the Crusaders region on the big stage.”

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said the coaching group was stacked with exceptional people.

“The management and medical group are immensely professional and caring, and we all work hard together to deliver a positive and hardworking culture - winning rugby is just the result,” Mansbridge said.

“The mixture of enthusiasm and experience in the squad is great and we can’t wait to see the growth of the group.”

Props: Joe Moody, Finaly Brewis, George Bower, Oli Jager, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAlister, George Bell

Locks: Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Mitchel Dunshea, Zach Gallagher

Loose Forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Taliutui, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardener, Christian Lio-Willie

Half-backs: Mitch Drummond, Noah Hotham, Willi Heniz

First Five-Eights: Richie Mo’unga, Fergus Burke, Taha Kemara

Outside Backs: Leicester Fai’anganuku, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Macca Springer, Chay Fihaki, Melani Nanai, Pepesana Patafilo