Proposal to share cost of dust suppression with residents

Rural landowners whose homes are beside gravel roads could be asked by the Dunedin City Council to contribute half the cost of suppressing dust.

The cost has increased since the council stopped using recycled motor oil for the task and tried alternative oils, which were less effective.

The council is to replace "bio-oil" with Otta sealing, which is described as sprayed bitumen-emulsion and spread crushed aggregate.

Otta sealing has an initial outlay that is more expensive than using oils, but the technique lasts longer.

The dust-suppression programme used to cost about $110,000 a year, but the 2022-23 forecast cost is $540,000, because of the increased cost of bio-oil products, and the council has signalled overspends can no longer be absorbed within transport budgets.

Walking along Green Island Bush Rd is Saddle Hill Community Board member Keith McFadyen, who would like the Dunedin City Council to tarseal more roads. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The recommended option put in front of councillors considering the annual plan budget this week is sharing the cost between the council and ratepayers who apply for dust suppression.

Other options include applicants paying the full cost, the council meeting the full cost and work being constrained within a $110,000 budget.

Strath-Taieri Community Board chairman Barry Williams said the council should continue to meet the full cost.

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairman Andrew Simms said he could see why the use of waste motor oil was curbed.

Most of the board was of the view getting directly affected landowners to pay half the cost of suppressing dust would not be equitable.

The Saddle Hill Community Board supported a 50:50 split, but board chairman Paul Weir indicated this was about being pragmatic or realistic, and was better than asking applicants to meet the full cost.

The Otago Regional Council changed using recycled motor oil from a permitted but discouraged activity to a prohibited activity last year.

The city council had already stopped using it in 2020.

It tried non-petroleum products, which could include resins, molasses, animal fats and vegetable oils, but found effectiveness waned after about three months.

Otta sealing would be effective year-round.

Saddle Hill Community Board member Keith McFadyen said it would be better if more roads were tarsealed.