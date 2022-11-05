School pupils experience life on the farm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Tokomairiro A&P Society had its second agriculture day for primary school pupils in Milton at the society’s grounds.
Pupils from Milton Primary School, Tokoiti School and St Mary’s School arrived at the grounds throughout the day to experience a flavour of rural living with various demonstrative stalls of petting zoos, education and craft areas.
"We’re just exposing them to farm life with the animals and farm practices so they can be further educated," Mrs McLeod said.
"Many of the kids here have likely never touched or seen a farm animal up close, so it’s good to get them experiencing different parts of farming through the modules."
"It’s great to get them out of the classroom. I know I’d be loving it if I got to play with animals like chickens, donkeys and calves and drink flavoured milk if I were in primary school," Mrs McLeod joked.
"We try to gauge an interest in farming while giving them the opportunity to have fun."
Pupils had 10 minutes at each module to learn further about the different displayed topics.
By Evelyn Thorn