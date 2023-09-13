Baking competition takes the cake

Competition convenor Christine Beaton is challenging amateur bakers to front up for a Kiwi Christmas cake competition at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch in November. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Farming men are being challenged to show off their baking skills in a competition being reintroduced at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch.

After a lapse of more than five years the Kiwi Christmas cake competition is returning to the three-day event starting on November 15.

Competition convenor Christine Beaton said home baking was a traditional competition run by many A&P Shows.

The contest was being held again so home bakers could show off their baking skills and see their creations on display at the show, she said.

She challenged farming men to enter the competition.

"There are some good bakers out there and they just need a bit of a prod."

The cake competition was returned after survey by the governing body for A&P shows revealed home industry was the fastest growing section.

She said judges were looking for cakes smooth on the top, bottom and sides.

"A good Christmas cake should cut cleanly, without any crumbs, and without catching or dragging the fruit. It should be a perfect blend of fresh eggs and dairy ingredients, sugar, essences, flour, spices, spirits or orange juice and quality dried fruit."

Fruit cakes must be 20cm square, and left undecorated so judges can get a close look at their overall appearance.

Mrs Beaton said there should also be no sign of shiny, dark, overheated fruit protruding from the surface.

The cake should be firm, smooth, fresh and moist to the touch, with straight sides, and a smooth flat top showing an even distribution of fruit.

A trick of the trade was to level off the mixture in the tin and smooth off the top with warm water, she said.

A firm outside is preferred over a crunchy surface and bakers are best to leave a cake for three to four weeks to allow it to mature so it could be cut without crumbling.

Only amateur bakers can enter the competition, with open and junior categories to be contested in traditional and gluten-free cake sections.

Registrations close on September 26, with cake entries to be provided by November 10.

Non-bakers can try their hand in a new handmade soft toy making competition using New Zealand wool, mohair, alpaca or possum.

- By Tim Cronshaw