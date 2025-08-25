Charity riding event to be fun for everyone

Palmerston horsewoman Susan Falconer, pictured with Hunter, is looking forward to hosting the Summer Olympics in December. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A hairdressing voucher received as a gift last Christmas could well have inadvertently saved Susan Falconer’s life.

When the Palmerston horsewoman travelled to Ranfurly to redeem the voucher, she decided to get her blood pressure checked at the same time.

Ms Falconer, who is in her early 50s, had never had a mammogram, thinking instead that high blood pressure was more of an issue rather than the risk of breast cancer.

But the breast screening bus was parked in the carpark and she was urged to have a mammogram while she was there.

In April this year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She acknowledges now that had she not had the mammogram, her story could have been very different in 12 months’ time.

Instead, she underwent surgery in June and is progressing well.

Now Ms Falconer is putting her energy into organising the Poniworks and Mainstay Farm Summer Olympics on her and partner Steve Miller’s farm on December 20.

The idea came from her friends, Central Hawke's Bay farmers and prominent showjumpers Claire and Simon Wilson, who started the Winter Olympics event on their Waipukurau farm 16 years ago.

The grassroots event was aimed at encouraging horse and pony riders in a laid-back and fun environment. It has raised more than $400,000 for the local rescue helicopter and local groups and charities.

Ms Falconer has decided to mimic that event in the South, but holding it in the summer, with money raised going to the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust and also to help other women with breast cancer.

With entry fees likely to cover the cost of running the event, the intention was the fundraising money would come from weekly auctions of all sorts of goods and services that would start soon and run until the day of the event.

Her own family had required the rescue helicopter, as had many others living rurally, so supporting the trust was a "no-brainer".

When it came to the breast cancer fundraiser, that was something that was very pertinent to her.

She was hoping to be able to use the money for vouchers so women in Otago-Southland could access the likes of cleaning or gardening help while undergoing treatment.

Already she had offers of donations including accommodation, horse feed, horse gear and gift baskets.

It was intended the Summer Olympics would be an annual event and, every year, two different charity recipients would be chosen.

Ms Falconer stressed it was not a show, it was a grassroots event where children could turn up in their trackpants and riding boots if they wanted.

Competitions would include best combination, happiest rider and best trick. Ribbons were in pink and green, the colours of her Poniworks equine business, rather than the traditional red ribbons for first.

"It’s not about that, I want it to be fun," she said.

Ms Falconer also hoped it would be a fun day out for the wider community and that the East Otago district would get behind it.

Following her cancer diagnosis, Ms Falconer said she did not intend "crawling into a hole" and she wanted to show children they could cope with things with a smile on their face and positivity.

"I know I don’t have to do this, I want to do this. Life’s too short not to do it," she said.

