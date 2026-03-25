RWNZ just as important in digital age

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About 60 people attended a high tea to celebrate the centennial of RWNZ in Otago at an event in Waikouaiti last week.
In July 1925, 16 women accompanied their husbands to the Farmers’ Union Conference meeting in Wellington and founded the Women’s Division of the Farmer’s Union.
The division was launched to improve support systems for their fellow rural women.
East Otago doctor Frances Preston was one of the 16 foundation members.
The people at the centennial high tea at the East Otago Events Centre was Dr Preston’s youngest daughter, Flora Smith, 89, of Christchurch.
Mrs Smith was raised on a sheep and beef farm in Flag Swamp, north of Waikouaiti.
Her mother identified a need for women on farms, especially those living and working in the high country, to connect with other women in their community.
"Women wouldn’t see another woman for 12 months at a time, it was awful and very isolating."
"We have lost the art of conversation."
When her mother trained to be a doctor, women were given less access to learning than men, such as being barred from birthing rooms to help deliver a baby, as it was considered a man’s job.
Her mother had a small stature and was a big achiever, becoming a doctor, raising a family, helping run a sheep and beef station and writing books.
"She wasn’t quite 5 feet tall — it was absolutely astounding what those women did in those years."
"I wanted to honour mum."
More than 40 centennial celebrations have been held across New Zealand including southern events in Clifden, Cromwell, Henley, Invercargill, Moa Flat, Oamaru, Tapanui and Thornbury.
The Waikouaiti event was the final centennial celebration in Otago and Southland.