RWNZ just as important in digital age

Flora Smith (left), a daughter of Rural Women New Zealand co-founder Frances Preston, and Rural Women New Zealand Otago and Southland centennial celebrations co-lead Pat Macaulay prepare to plant a pink rose named ‘Rural Women’, as part of a high tea centennial event at the East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti last week. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Rural Women New Zealand remains relevant today as people need ways to connect in person in a digital age, a daughter of the organisation’s co-founder says.

About 60 people attended a high tea to celebrate the centennial of RWNZ in Otago at an event in Waikouaiti last week.

In July 1925, 16 women accompanied their husbands to the Farmers’ Union Conference meeting in Wellington and founded the Women’s Division of the Farmer’s Union.

The division was launched to improve support systems for their fellow rural women.

East Otago doctor Frances Preston was one of the 16 foundation members.

Diane Glennie, of Crookston, Morva Kennedy, of Tapanui and Gloria McHutchon, of Edievale.

The organisation was rebranded to the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers in 1946 and then RWNZ in 1999.

The people at the centennial high tea at the East Otago Events Centre was Dr Preston’s youngest daughter, Flora Smith, 89, of Christchurch.

Mrs Smith was raised on a sheep and beef farm in Flag Swamp, north of Waikouaiti.

Her mother identified a need for women on farms, especially those living and working in the high country, to connect with other women in their community.

"Women wouldn’t see another woman for 12 months at a time, it was awful and very isolating."

Veneta Allan and Rosemary James, both of Dunedin.

RWNZ was still needed, as people could communicate in a digital world, rather than face-to-face, and still be isolated.

"We have lost the art of conversation."

When her mother trained to be a doctor, women were given less access to learning than men, such as being barred from birthing rooms to help deliver a baby, as it was considered a man’s job.

Her mother had a small stature and was a big achiever, becoming a doctor, raising a family, helping run a sheep and beef station and writing books.

"She wasn’t quite 5 feet tall — it was absolutely astounding what those women did in those years."

Fay Taylor and Marion McGuigan, both of Mosgiel.

Dr Preston died in 1984, age 85. Mrs Smith attended the high tea to recognise the work of her mother.

"I wanted to honour mum."

More than 40 centennial celebrations have been held across New Zealand including southern events in Clifden, Cromwell, Henley, Invercargill, Moa Flat, Oamaru, Tapanui and Thornbury.

The Waikouaiti event was the final centennial celebration in Otago and Southland.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz