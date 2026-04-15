Environmental efforts recognised

Stags in a winter barn on the deer and beef farm Top Deck Trading in Eastern Southland. PHOTOS: SRL FILES

Farmers Tony and Michelle Roberts and Kate Roberts and Mark Lieshout are the Southland regional supreme winners of the 2026 Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Mr Roberts said the win was "a bit overwhelming".

"It is great recognition for us and the team here at Top Deck."

In a statement, judges said the family were recognised for transforming their property in Merino Downs into a highly efficient, diversified farming business, Top Deck Trading, with strong environmental and succession planning foundations.

Mr Roberts said a reason for his family entering the awards was deer farmers Cam Nelson and Christina Vaughan being the 2025 Southland regional supreme winners.

Top Deck Trading farm manager Kate Roberts shows the grass baleage she feeds to stags in a winter barn in 2022.

"I was really impressed by how they put themselves forward and thought if they can do it, we can do it."

Often farmers kept tight-lipped about their environmental work, Mr Roberts said.

"As farmers, we are not very good at sharing our stories of the good work they do on their properties."

Since purchasing two neighbouring farms in 2017, the family had developed the combined 269ha (240ha effective) property into a specialised dual-system operation.

One half operates as a high performing deer unit focused on velvet production and trophy bucks, while the other supports intensive dairy heifer grazing, alongside a smaller beef operation.

Judges praised the Roberts family for their strategic thinking and attention to detail across all aspects of the business.

The Southland regional supreme winners of the 2026 Ballance Farm Environment Awards are (from left) Tony and Michelle Roberts and their daughter Kate Roberts and her partner Mark Lieshout. PHOTO: ALICIA KEOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

"A high level of business and environmental sustainability — attention to detail in the farming operation considers livestock classes and mitigations appropriate to the soils and landscape."

The transformation had included significant infrastructure development, with new fencing, water systems, internal lanes and a purpose-built paddock layout enabling efficient stock movement. An old woolshed had been converted into a modern deer facility, complemented by a dedicated deer wintering barn, both designed to improve animal welfare and ease of management.

The judges also highlighted the strength of systems and communication across the operation.

"Extensive use of record keeping and information sharing, ensuring a safe and efficient working environment."

Genetics play a key role in the deer operation, with a strong focus on producing high-quality animals.

The national winner will be announced at a function in Christchurch on July 2. — Allied Media