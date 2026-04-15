Balanced transition wins

Photo: supplied

Tapanui dairy farmers Luke and Nicole Kane were recently named the Otago regional supreme winners in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The couple were recognised for their farming system that balanced performance with environmental stewardship and respect for family legacy, a statement said.

For nearly a century the Kane family have farmed their 668ha (580ha effective) property. Luke and Nicole have successfully transitioned part of the wider family business into a high-performing, 700-cow dairy operation, while maintaining strong links to the broader Kane Farms enterprise.

Judges praised the Kanes’ approach as one grounded in data, discipline and purpose, saying the family exemplified precision with purpose.

"Their decisions are informed by evidence, shaped in partnership with their trusted team, embrace the adoption of innovation and technology, and are carried out with a clear sense of responsibility to the land, animals, people and community."

The business was underpinned by a data-driven model, with detailed analysis of gross margins, precision soil testing and targeted fertiliser application. Smart technology was used across the dairy herd to monitor animal health and performance, improving efficiency while reducing waste.

Judges also recognised the strength of their leadership and long-term thinking.

Tapanui dairy farmers Luke and Nicole Kane were recently named the Otago regional supreme winners in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Photo: Allied Media files

"The Kane family’s leadership, adaptability and intergenerational vision make them a standout example of what sustainable, future-focused farming looks like."

Environmental management was approached with the same level of precision. A carefully planned winter grazing system included paddocks pre-mapped and feed strategically placed to minimise soil damage, while a dedicated feeding pad for Angus cattle reduced pressure on paddocks during wet conditions.

Fenced waterways and established shelter belts further supported long-term sustainability.

The Kanes also received the Norwood Farming Efficiency Award, DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award, Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award, Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award and Otago Regional Council Water Enhancement Award.

The awards also highlighted the East Otago Catchment Group which has grown from a small group of farmers in 2019 into a co-ordinated network spanning five catchments across the region.

The group was driving practical improvements in biodiversity and freshwater health, including trout removal to support native fish species, riparian planting and pest management.

Other award winners:

• Ben and Rebecca Trotter (Black Peak Farming, Alpine Fresh and Red Bridge Berries, Luggate): Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award; Hill Labs Agri-Science Award; Beef+Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award; FMG Risk Management Award; NZFET Innovation Award.

• Morgan France, Ruby Herron and Kerry France (Longview Farm — Moa Flat): Ministry for the Environment Biodiversity Award. — Allied Media