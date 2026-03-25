Crowds flock to Strath Taieri show

Archer Smith, 6, of Mosgiel, takes a break at the A&P show. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

It was no Wānaka, but Strath Taieri’s A&P Show capped off a busy month demonstrating the best of the community, an organiser says.

Attendees at the 122nd show enjoyed Middlemarch’s "always beautiful" weather on Sunday, show committee secretary Didee Bradshaw said.

The event was the last in a "full-on" month for the township, which recently hosted the annual Otago Goldfields Cavalcade and marked the centenary of Middlemarch Golf Club.

Ms Bradshaw said despite this, volunteers kept stepping up to deliver events.

"It’s not about having your hand out.

Lucy Lake, 9, of Clyde, rides her horse Sammy.

"It’s about bringing our community together.

"I mean, we’re no Wānaka. We will never be Wānaka.

"But for us, it’s been a really good crowd and all our trade stalls seem to be quite happy.

"The locals are turning out and we’ve had really good entries — it’s a real testament to what a great community we live in."

The show was proud to be a family-friendly day with free children’s entertainment, she said.

The crowd keeps a watchful eye on proceedings at the Strath Taieri A&P Show on Sunday.

"There’s no reason why people in our community shouldn’t bring their children along and bring their family along."

Ms Bradshaw said the show used to be "very traditional" but had evolved over time.

"We’ve got photos from 100 years ago of the committee, all the men in their suits, you know, sensible, but it’s a bit different now.

"We’ve got a nice diverse committee."

She said organisers were already looking ahead to the next big anniversary show — the 125th.

ruby.shaw@alliedmedia.co.nz