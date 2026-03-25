Wednesday, 25 March 2026

71-year-old man killed in Lindis Pass crash named

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    There were still some campervans traversing the Lindis Pass last week, but noticeably fewer than...
    The Lindis Pass. File photo
    Police have released the name of the person who died in a three-vehicle crash on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) earlier this month.

    He was Murray Kevin Levers, 71, of Matamata in the North Island.

    The crash occurred between Old Faithful Rd and Omarama, near the Lindis Pass scenic lookout, about 12.20pm on Sunday, March 15.

    Three other people were injured in the crash.

    Police today said they wanted to thank the motorists and first responders who acted immediately "and did everything they could to help".

    The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

     - Allied Media

     