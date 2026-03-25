71-year-old man killed in Lindis Pass crash named

The Lindis Pass. File photo

Police have released the name of the person who died in a three-vehicle crash on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) earlier this month.

He was Murray Kevin Levers, 71, of Matamata in the North Island.

The crash occurred between Old Faithful Rd and Omarama, near the Lindis Pass scenic lookout, about 12.20pm on Sunday, March 15.

Three other people were injured in the crash.

Police today said they wanted to thank the motorists and first responders who acted immediately "and did everything they could to help".

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

- Allied Media